Manchester School District releases RFP deadline for school architects/engineering firms

Thursday, November 10, 2022 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, School News 0
Thursday, November 10, 2022 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, School News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H.  – On Thursday, a request for proposals (RFP) seeking architectural and engineering firms was released by the Manchester School District, marking the next step in the district’s ongoing long-term facilities planning process.

The RFP will look to hire firms that can assist with planning and design or re-design of some or all of the city’s schools under the “3-4-12 model” approved by the Board of School Committee earlier this year.

“We are very excited to take this next step and eager to hear from the firms that can help us transform our physical school buildings, and, ultimately, the way we deliver education,” said Manchester School District Superintendent Jenn Gillis. “This is a methodical process, but it is critical that as we envision the future of our schools, we are making decisions that are student-centered, informed by data and aligned with our strategic plan. Our goal remains the same: Creating spaces that meet the needs of our students for years to come. Today, we’re one step closer to achieving that goal.”

The RFP can be seen here. Interested firms can submit responses by 10 a.m. on Dec. 1

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts