Manchester School District releases RFP deadline for school architects/engineering firms

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, a request for proposals (RFP) seeking architectural and engineering firms was released by the Manchester School District, marking the next step in the district’s ongoing long-term facilities planning process.

The RFP will look to hire firms that can assist with planning and design or re-design of some or all of the city’s schools under the “3-4-12 model” approved by the Board of School Committee earlier this year.

“We are very excited to take this next step and eager to hear from the firms that can help us transform our physical school buildings, and, ultimately, the way we deliver education,” said Manchester School District Superintendent Jenn Gillis. “This is a methodical process, but it is critical that as we envision the future of our schools, we are making decisions that are student-centered, informed by data and aligned with our strategic plan. Our goal remains the same: Creating spaces that meet the needs of our students for years to come. Today, we’re one step closer to achieving that goal.”

The RFP can be seen here. Interested firms can submit responses by 10 a.m. on Dec. 1