Manchester school district reaches tentative contract agreements with 5 unions

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester School District has reached tentative agreements on new contracts with five unions representing District employees, including teachers, principals, paraprofessionals, directors and coordinators, and administrative support staff.

The District began negotiations with all five unions this fall, with existing contracts set to expire at the end of the current fiscal year, on June 30, 2024. Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel Gillis said that the overarching focus for the District is on recruitment and retention of employees.

“Everyone is aware of how tough the job market is, and we know that if we want to both keep and attract the best workers, we need to remain competitive with surrounding communities,” Gillis said. “We believe these agreements send a clear message that we appreciate and value our employees. Having all of these contracts settled will give us a leg up as we head into the hiring season early next year. I would like to thank all who worked on these agreements for your dedication and collaboration, and I ask the Board of School Committee and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for their support.”

The unions that have reached tentative agreements with the district include:

Paraprofessionals

Association of Manchester Principals (Principals and Assistant Principals)

Directors and Coordinators

Manchester Education Association (Teachers)

Manchester Education Support Personnel Association (Administrative staff)

Tentative agreements must be ratified by union members and approved by the Board of School Committee and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The School Board will vote on the tentative agreements at its upcoming meeting on November 27.

The agenda for that meeting is available online here.