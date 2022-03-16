Manchester School District offering free online tutoring service

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester School District has launched a partnership with FEV Tutor to provide free, live, online classwork support and homework help to district students in Grades 2-12. Additionally, free SAT preparation courses are available.

The partnership is made possible thanks to federal COVID-19 relief funds aimed at closing pandemic learning gaps and improving student outcomes.

“We are excited that we’re able to provide this critical additional support for our students,” said Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen. “It’s not a surprise that the pandemic has had a huge impact on learning, but as we continue to assess the landscape, we’re getting a better sense of the depth of the impact. FEV Tutor is providing targeted 1-to-1 support that’s informed by student assessment data. That data-driven approach means we’ll be able to clearly see the impact on student learning outcomes.”

While students can access targeted tutoring on their own and outside of school hours, the ideal situation is for that support to happen in school in coordination with teachers. Northwest Elementary is one of the schools that is working to incorporate the tutoring service as an added support for students who are below grade level in a given area.

“The big benefit for us is that we can use FEV Tutor to give the students who need extra support the targeted support they need,” said Northwest’s Principal Shelly Larochelle. “Students who are already at grade level won’t need that extra support – this really allows our staff to reach all students where they are and get them to the next level.”

In addition to the targeted tutoring support, which operates on the student’s schedule, FEV Tutor provides on-demand homework help, plus SAT preparation. All of this is free of charge for Manchester School District students. Full information is available at www.mansd.org/for-families/fev-tutor.