Manchester School District Monthly Newsletter: COVID update, teachers honored, graduation dates set

COVID-19 Updates and Reminders
About on-campus cases: The dashboard now includes on-campus case information for all schools. Note: cases for Hillside and Parkside will be updated Tuesday. On the dashboard, you’ll find on-campus cases for the most recent period of time (January 5-January 13) as well as cumulative cases. Please note that on-campus cases are defined as cases in which the person was on campus while considered contagious.
Updates to protocols: This week, we updated several of our COVID-19 protocols in accordance with the NH DHHS guidance for schools. The updates deal with what happens when a person tests positive for COVID-19 or what happens when someone you live with tests positive. You can find a quick guide to how these changes look in practice by clicking here. The NH DHHS did NOT recommend changing the protocol for what happens when someone develops symptoms of COVID-19. As such, all students or staff members must stay home for 10 days if they have new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19. They can return sooner than 10 days only if they do one of the following:
- Option #1: Submit a negative test result for COVID-19. A rapid test is recommended.
- Option #2: Submit a doctor’s note that the symptoms are not COVID-19 related.
Please note: Before returning to school with a negative test result or doctor’s note, the student or staff member must also be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and have improving symptoms. If refusing to complete either option #1 or #2, the student or staff member must stay home for 10 days before returning to school.
Vaccinations: We hosted a vaccination clinic along with the Manchester Health Department on Friday evening, and demand for appointments was high. If you were unable to get an appointment, the Health Department also offers vaccinations on Monday mornings from 9am-11am and Wednesday afternoons from 2pm-4pm. These are free and no appointment is needed. The Department is located at 1528 Elm street (rear) and is accessible via Manchester Transit Authority free bussing (Green Dash). You can also find information on vaccinations at https://www.vaccines.nh.gov/ or by calling 2-1-1.
District educators honored with McAuliffe coins
The SEE board requested that we award those coins to deserving educators in our district. To do this, we put out a call for nominations and we received amazing responses. The list of recipients is below:
Mary Hartigan Demers, Hillside Middle School
Kerstin Dumas, Highland-Goffe’s Falls Elementary School
David Elliot, McLaughlin Middle School
Trisha Korkosz, Memorial High School
Patti McGilvary, Weston Elementary School
Dan McNally, Manchester School of Technology
Shawna Morley, Green Acres Elementary School
Mary Larkin Quinn, Webster School
Jillian Record, The Middle School at Parkside
Heather Rogers, Southside Middle School
Natalie Sears, Central High School
Richella Simard, West High School
Robin Eber-Mechin, McLaughlin Middle School
High school graduations set for June 11
Graduation ceremonies for our four high schools will return to the SNHU Arena, after several years of outdoor ceremonies. All four ceremonies will be held on one day, Saturday, June 11. Here is the schedule:
8 a.m. – Manchester School of Technology
10 a.m. – Memorial
2 p.m. – West
5:30 p.m. – Central
You can also mark your calendar for rehearsals (all schools except MST) on Wednesday, June 8:
9-10:30 a.m. – Memorial
10:30 a.m.-noon – West
1-2:30 p.m. – Central
Webster students create Wildcat Morning Show
Last year, Webster opened up the Wildcat Launchpad, the newest tech lab made possible by a partnership with the Celtics and SNHU. The Launchpad is an inviting space that features lots of cool technology, including a media studio. That studio has helped bring Webster’s project-based learning initiative to life: the weekly Wildcat Morning Show.
Principal Nicole Doherty shared that the show is created by 5th graders, with the help of two teacher mentors. It airs every Friday in place of morning announcements and is now in its second season. Each show includes a segment that tackles issues to reinforce appropriate behaviors, and individual classes are featured to showcase activities or performances. All episodes of the show are available on the Webster School website. You can watch the most recent episode below.
Mark Your Calendars
Upcoming Events and School Closings in Manchester School District:
Monday, January 17: No school – Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday
Monday, February 21: No school – Presidents Day holiday
February 28-March 4: No school – Vacation
You can find a printable copy of the full school district calendar here: https://bit.ly/MSDCalendar21
