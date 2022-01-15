Manchester School District Monthly Newsletter: COVID update, teachers honored, graduation dates set

COVID-19 Updates and Reminders

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise here and around the state. We have seen the impact in our schools, with students and staff absent related to COVID-19. Models show that the increase in cases will continue through February before declining. The large number of cases has caused some delays in tracking of case numbers, however cases are now updated through January 13 on our dashboard. https://bit.ly/MSDdashboard2.

About on-campus cases: The dashboard now includes on-campus case information for all schools. Note: cases for Hillside and Parkside will be updated Tuesday. On the dashboard, you’ll find on-campus cases for the most recent period of time (January 5-January 13) as well as cumulative cases. Please note that on-campus cases are defined as cases in which the person was on campus while considered contagious.

Updates to protocols: This week, we updated several of our COVID-19 protocols in accordance with the NH DHHS guidance for schools. The updates deal with what happens when a person tests positive for COVID-19 or what happens when someone you live with tests positive. You can find a quick guide to how these changes look in practice by clicking here. The NH DHHS did NOT recommend changing the protocol for what happens when someone develops symptoms of COVID-19. As such, all students or staff members must stay home for 10 days if they have new or unexplained symptoms of COVID-19. They can return sooner than 10 days only if they do one of the following:

  • Option #1: Submit a negative test result for COVID-19. A rapid test is recommended.
  • Option #2: Submit a doctor’s note that the symptoms are not COVID-19 related.

Please note: Before returning to school with a negative test result or doctor’s note, the student or staff member must also be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and have improving symptoms. If refusing to complete either option #1 or #2, the student or staff member must stay home for 10 days before returning to school.

Vaccinations: We hosted a vaccination clinic along with the Manchester Health Department on Friday evening, and demand for appointments was high. If you were unable to get an appointment, the Health Department also offers vaccinations on Monday mornings from 9am-11am and Wednesday afternoons from 2pm-4pm. These are free and no appointment is needed. The Department is located at 1528 Elm street (rear) and is accessible via Manchester Transit Authority free bussing (Green Dash). You can also find information on vaccinations at https://www.vaccines.nh.gov/ or by calling 2-1-1.

District educators honored with McAuliffe coins

In the fall, the SEE Science Center Board of Directors generously donated 13 of the new Christa McAuliffe commemorative coins to Manchester School District. The coins honor the legacy and spirit of McAuliffe, the Concord High teacher who was chosen by NASA to join the crew of the Challenger shuttle in 1986. She tragically died when the shuttle exploded during launch.

McAuliffe Commemorative Coin

The SEE board requested that we award those coins to deserving educators in our district. To do this, we put out a call for nominations and we received amazing responses. The list of recipients is below:

  • Mary Hartigan Demers, Hillside Middle School

  • Kerstin Dumas, Highland-Goffe’s Falls Elementary School

  • David Elliot, McLaughlin Middle School

  • Trisha Korkosz, Memorial High School

  • Patti McGilvary, Weston Elementary School

  • Dan McNally, Manchester School of Technology

  • Shawna Morley, Green Acres Elementary School

  • Mary Larkin Quinn, Webster School

  • Jillian Record, The Middle School at Parkside

  • Heather Rogers, Southside Middle School

  • Natalie Sears, Central High School

  • Richella Simard, West High School

  • Robin Eber-Mechin, McLaughlin Middle School

High school graduations set for June 11

Commencement ceremonies return to SNHU Arena for Class of 2022.

Graduation ceremonies for our four high schools will return to the SNHU Arena, after several years of outdoor ceremonies. All four ceremonies will be held on one day, Saturday, June 11. Here is the schedule:

8 a.m. – Manchester School of Technology
10 a.m. – Memorial
2 p.m. – West
5:30 p.m. – Central

You can also mark your calendar for rehearsals (all schools except MST) on Wednesday, June 8:

9-10:30 a.m. – Memorial
10:30 a.m.-noon – West
1-2:30 p.m. – Central

Webster students create Wildcat Morning Show

Last year, Webster opened up the Wildcat Launchpad, the newest tech lab made possible by a partnership with the Celtics and SNHU. The Launchpad is an inviting space that features lots of cool technology, including a media studio. That studio has helped bring Webster’s project-based learning initiative to life: the weekly Wildcat Morning Show.

Principal Nicole Doherty shared that the show is created by 5th graders, with the help of two teacher mentors. It airs every Friday in place of morning announcements and is now in its second season. Each show includes a segment that tackles issues to reinforce appropriate behaviors, and individual classes are featured to showcase activities or performances. All episodes of the show are available on the Webster School website. You can watch the most recent episode below.

Mark Your Calendars

Upcoming Events and School Closings in Manchester School District:

Monday, January 17: No school – Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

Monday, February 21: No school – Presidents Day holiday

February 28-March 4: No school – Vacation

You can find a printable copy of the full school district calendar here: https://bit.ly/MSDCalendar21

