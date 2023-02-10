Manchester school district limits athletic event spectators after fight

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester School District is limiting attendance to all sporting events for the rest of the winter season to family members of student athletes following a recent fight in a basketball game between Manchester Memorial and Nashua North.

Siblings of student athletes will be allowed to attend with guardians.

“While we celebrate and support our student athletes, we will not tolerate acts of violence by our students or directed at them, and we are taking immediate action to ensure student athletes are able to safely compete,” said Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Gillis. “We will continue to follow our code of conduct, NHIAA Sportsmanship expectations and the law.”

The Nashua School District has also enacted a comparable policy.