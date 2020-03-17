Manchester School District food distribution begins

Information also available on the Manchester School website

The Manchester School District will begin the delivery of food on Tuesday, March 17. The District is utilizing our busses to make deliveries along bus routes. All Manchester School District students can access food by meeting the bus at their regular stop, or the stop nearest their home if they are not a bus rider.

Remote learning delivery has not yet begun. When it begins, all families of students may pick up materials at the same time and location as the food delivery. The initial delivery date will be forthcoming. Families will also be able to access the materials on the district website. Families will be contacted by their schools or teachers to provide information and support as we initiate remote learning.

To determine where and at what time the bus will be in your area please select your school from the links below. You will be directed to the list of bus routes associated with your school. Select the route and stop closest to your home. Please be patient and allow for buses to be late as time of distribution at each stop is unknown.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Bakersville

Beech St.

Gossler Park

Green Acres

Hallsville

Henry Wilson

Highland Goffs Falls

Jewett St.

McDonough

Northwest

Parker Varney

Smyth Road

Webster

Weston

Pre-K students’ families will access the route and stop serving the area elementary school closest to their home.

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Hillside

McLaughlin

Parkside

Southside

HIGH SCHOOLS

Central

Memorial

West

MST students will access the route and stop serving their area high school closest to their home.