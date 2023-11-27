Manchester School District Awarded New $4.8 million GEAR UP College And Career Readiness Grant

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The U.S. Department of Education has announced an additional round of federal GEAR UP grant funding aimed at boosting opportunities for Manchester students, to ensure they have the same opportunities and benefits as their peers. The new funds – totaling nearly $4.8 million across 7 years – follow a successful first round of aid targeting career and college readiness programs for those who need it most.

GEAR UP is a federal program that stands for “Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs.” The GEAR UP NH project empowers students and their families by fostering success through GEAR UP college readiness programming. These services are designed to lead to better student outcomes through an implementation framework focused on these three core goals: 1) early academic readiness, 2) career exploration and dual enrollment, and 3) postsecondary persistence. The original cohort of students is set to graduate high school in June.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for students in Manchester, and we are thrilled to see this highly successful program extended to a new group of young people,” said Dr. Jennifer Chmiel Gillis, Superintendent of the Manchester School District. “These programs follow students for seven years through middle school and high school, providing direct support to help each individual maximize potential and achieve their own academic and life goals. We are grateful for the continued support.”

Interventions include academic tutoring and support; expanding out-of-school time and summer programming; implementing a career/college readiness system; creating family engagement/outreach programs to promote college and financial aid awareness; delivering financial literacy workshops; offering college visits; providing internships, apprenticeships and career exploration activities with a focus on in demand industry sectors; promoting dual credit coursework; increasing enrollment in AP courses; providing college application and FAFSA support, and post-secondary transition supports.

“For the last seven years, the Manchester School District and GEAR UP staff have worked seamlessly to provide resources for students throughout the city to open new doors of opportunity and help them realize their dreams,” says Dr. Stephanie Lesperance, Chief Strategy Officer for Campus Compact for NH, which oversees the GEAR UP NH program. “This program is making a difference and we are looking forward to continuing this work and expanding opportunities for our students.”

The Manchester School District was notified it is eligible for grant funds starting in January 2024. To close the state’s equity gaps, GEAR UP NH will continue its work to implement a comprehensive and systemic approach targeted to those students, families, and schools in the state that have the highest academic and economic needs. You can read more about GEAR UP at https://nhgearupalliance.org/.