Manchester School District awarded $2.5M Community Schools Grant

MANCHESTER, NH – The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Manchester School District a $2.5 million community schools grant. The funding will allow the District to scale its work on the community schools initiative and expand its impact.

Community schools are public schools that approach learning with a focus on the whole child, providing access to services and support that meet the needs of students and families. The five-year grant award was announced Tuesday as part of nearly $74 million that was awarded to communities and educational organizations across the country.

Manchester is the only community in New Hampshire to receive funding.

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to scale our work on community schools, which we began at Beech Street and Gossler Park elementary schools,” said Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Chmiel Gillis. “We understand that when a student’s basic needs are not met, they are not able to reach their full learning potential. This grant funding will allow us to have a greater impact, not just on our students, but on their families and the surrounding community, as well.”

“This grant will allow the Manchester School District to expand access to wraparound services, ensuring students and their families have the tools needed to be successful in and out of the classroom,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “I applaud the Manchester School District, our dedicated educators and the U.S. Department of Education for their commitment to our shared mission of supporting Manchester students.”

Manchester School District worked with Manchester Proud in developing the grant application. The District will work with a number of existing community partners on this project, including: