Manchester School District approves federal grant funding award

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday night, the Manchester Board of School Committee approved a recent recommendation to accept a $7.6 million federal grant that is expected to provide support for students around mental health, substance misuse and school safety.

The grant funding will support a program called the Multi-Tiered System of Support for Behavioral Health and Wellness (MTSS-B), which is designed to support student behavioral health, reducing exclusionary discipline and school violence, and increasing the high school graduation rate. In addition, the district will work to reduce stigmas associated with mental health treatment, increase access to services, and decrease the percentage of students using vaping products.

“The work on this model is ultimately about improving student outcomes, and I am so proud of the team and the work that has been done,” Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis said. “This grant is a massive win for our students, families and staff, one that will allow us to scale up our program at a pace that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise. The fact that we were even considered for this grant is a recognition of all of the work that has been done to date by our district staff and community partners.”

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and others praised the approval.

“Every single student deserves a quality public education that empowers them to thrive both in and outside the classroom,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “The MTSS-B program will allow the Manchester School District to support students and their families and promote the mental health and wellness that is critical for student achievement. I was proud to join the Board of School Committee in accepting this funding and want to thank the leadership of the Manchester School District for their commitment to providing future generations with the tools necessary to succeed.”

“The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester is proud to expand upon our partnership with the Manchester School District in strengthening access to high quality behavioral health supports for the youth in our community,” said Jonathan Routhier, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Greater Manchester Mental Health Center. “By providing on-site clinicians who are well-trained in evidence-based practices, we can support students where they are learning, and help them gain resilience and skills they need for success in their education and community life.”

Manchester School District’s work on this project has been led by Stacy Champey, who joined the district several years ago as its first MTSS-B Coach.

“I am excited to be leading this work for the Manchester School District in collaboration with our community partners,” Champey said. “This funding will allow us to build capacity around current work while creating the sustainable structures and systems needed to support student behavioral health. We have a responsibility to the whole student, and addressing behavioral health from prevention through intervention supports positive outcomes for our students.”

Manchester School District is one of 21 organizations around the country to receive funding through this grant opportunity. Project AWARE is administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. You can read more about Project AWARE at https://www.samhsa.gov/school-campus-health/project-aware.