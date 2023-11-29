Manchester School District announces 2024 graduation ceremony details

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester School District will celebrate the Class of 2024 in a single day of graduations on Saturday, June 15, at the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester.

Manchester School of Technology will kick off the graduation festivities, followed by Central, West and Memorial. Seating for graduation ceremonies is on a first-come, first-served basis. Families of graduating seniors will receive further details in early 2024.

“We know this is an event that families plan for, so we wanted to share the details as soon as possible,” said Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Chmiel Gillis. “There is a lot of the school year left, but as we all know, it goes fast. I hope that our seniors and their families truly enjoy all of the landmark events as graduation approaches. We are looking forward to celebrating with you this June at the SNHU Arena.”

The times for each ceremony are as follows: