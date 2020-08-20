Manchester School District announcements for ‘Responsible Restart’

MANCHESTER, NH – Last week the Board of School Committee approved key pieces of the school district’s plan for a Responsible Restart for the Manchester School District. This coming Monday, Superintendent John Goldhardt will bring forward further sections that require board approval. Today’s updates include what the next steps are, and a reminder on food options for the remainder of the summer.

Responsible Restart

Family choice: On Monday, eligible families received an email regarding in-person instruction to begin the year. In the email, we asked those families to select in-person or remote learning. Note: The amount of in-person instruction will vary. Eligible student groups include:

All Kindergarten and first grade students

Special Education depending on IEP

Self-contained classrooms

Selected programs for English learners

Pre-K students with IEP

Career and Technical Education

If your student is in one of the groups listed above and you did NOT receive a message from MSD, please fill out the form you can find at this link. All other students will begin the year in remote learning – at this time, families do not need to make a choice.

FAQ document: We have published a frequently asked questions page on our restart plan on our website (click here).

Reopening visual guide: All families can click here to find a visual guide of the parts of the restart plan that have been approved so far.

Special education listening session: We will be holding another Zoom listening session specific to special education on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. You can sign up for the session by clicking here. Here are the details for the session:

What: Zoom listening session on special education with Mary Steady

When: Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m.

Where: Virtual event held on Zoom.

RSVP: Sign up for the event by filling out the form at this link. A link to the event will go out on Monday.

Next Board of School Committee meeting: The Board of School Committee will meet on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. to act on further portions of the restart plan. The agenda will be posted here. You will be able to watch this meeting on public access TV channel 22, or online at www.manchestertv.org/22.

Meal distribution

MSD summer meals – bus stops and pick up locations: Manchester School District will continue with our summer meals distribution through the start of school. You can find updated routes on MSD’s website (click here).

In addition to the four bus routes, food will be distributed from five locations each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9-9:30 a.m. Those locations are: Beech Street Elementary School, Northwest Elementary School, West High School, Memorial High School and Hillside Middle School.

Weekend meal bags: The YMCA of Downtown Manchester, in partnership with Manchester School District, is offering weekend meal bags. This project is made possible by a donation from Shaw’s Nourishing Neighbors foundation. You can pick up meal bags from the YMCA teen center during normal meal pickup time on Fridays (4:30-5:30 p.m.). In addition, meal bags are available from MSD’s bus routes on Mondays and at our five pickup locations (Beech Street Elementary School, Northwest Elementary School, West High School, Memorial High School and Hillside Middle School).

More meal options available from our community partners:

YMCA of Downtown Manchester: The YMCA Teen Center, 42 Stark St., will continue to offer grab-and-go dinners for children 18 and younger through the summer. Meal pickups are available weeknights from 4:30-5:30 p.m. On Friday during the pickup time, families can also grab a weekend meal bag.

The YMCA Teen Center, 42 Stark St., will continue to offer grab-and-go dinners for children 18 and younger through the summer. Meal pickups are available weeknights from 4:30-5:30 p.m. On Friday during the pickup time, families can also grab a weekend meal bag. Southern New Hampshire Services: Through the end of August, SNHS will provide free meals for children at sites around the city. You can find the full list of locations and times by clicking here.

Through the end of August, SNHS will provide free meals for children at sites around the city. You can find the full list of locations and times by clicking here. Boys & Girls Club: The Boys & Girls Club, 555 Union St., will continue to provide grab-and-go meals for families through the summer, though the hours have changed. Meal pickups are available weekdays from 3:30-5 p.m. You can get meals by driving up on the Walnut Street side of the building (bus stop side).