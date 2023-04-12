Manchester Rotary donation will provide vital upgrades to city’s mobile oral health van

MANCHESTER – Thanks to a donation from the Manchester Rotary Club much-needed electrical upgrades for the Oral Health Program are possible.

The $6,101.26 which was recently presented to city Public Health Director Anna Thomas, will cover critical electrical components to the program’s mobile dental van as well as updating outlets and breakers at each of the 21 schools serviced. Without these repairs, the dental program would not likely be able to provide services to all of the qualifying children, according to Thomas.

George Jump, President of the Rotary Club, says helping to keep this program running was very important to club members.

“The Manchester Rotary Club is passionate about serving the needs of our community. We are happy to support the updates needed for the dental van to continue providing dental services to students,” Jumpp said.

“The City of Manchester Health Department’s School-Based Oral Health Program has been meeting the dental needs of school children for over 50 years. We are eternally grateful for community leaders such as the Manchester Rotary Club and their generosity and unwavering commitment to be there for our greatest assets – our children,” Thomas said.