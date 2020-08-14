Manchester Rotary Club Diaper Drive until August 30

The Manchester Rotary Club is conducting a diaper drive to help Catholic Charities New Hampshire serve local families in need. This effort is underway until Sunday, August 30. Diapers (any brand, any size) can be dropped off by appointment at Holy Trinity Cathedral Polish National Catholic Church, 166 Pearl Street. Please call (603) 622-4524 to set up a time to deliver your diaper donation.

The Club is also accepting monetary donations. The funds collected will be used to buy additional diapers to donate to Catholic Charities New Hampshire for distribution. To donate money, please make your check payable to “Manchester Rotary Club” with “Diaper Drive” in the memo line, and mail it to Diaper Drive for Catholic Charities NH, c/o Manchester Rotary Club, PO Box 555, Manchester, NH 03105.

The motto of the Manchester Rotary Club, founded in 1918, is “Service Above Self.” Details about membership and current activities are available at https://www.manchesterrotary.org/ and at https://www.facebook.com/ManchesterRotaryClub/. One of the largest social service organizations in the state, Catholic Charities New Hampshire is grounded in the life and ministry of Jesus Christ. It responds to those in need with programs that heal, comfort and empower. For further information: https://www.cc-nh.org/ or facebook.com/catholiccharitiesnh.