Manchester resident named Young Entrepreneur of the Year by Stay Work Play NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester resident and Rootz Natural Hair Shop owner Shaquwan’Da Allen has been announced as New Hampshire Young Entrepreneur of the Year by Stay Work Play New Hampshire.

The award came as part of the of the 2020 Rising Stars Awards, conducted in partnership with New Hampshire Public Radio.

The Rising Stars Awards celebrate and recognize New Hampshire’s remarkable young people and the businesses that go the extra mile to recruit and retain them. The award recipients, selected by 28 judges from across the state (on individual award-specific panels), represent individuals and businesses making a contribution to their industries and the Granite State in seven award categories.

“The judges were faced with some very tough choices when selecting the individual award recipients and Cool Company finalists,” said Stay Work Play Executive Director Will Stewart. “We look forward to witnessing the continued success of these exceptional young people and companies as they continue to invest their time and talent to their local communities and impact the future of the Granite State.”

Manchester’s GYK Antler was also named as one of the three finalists in the “Coolest Company for Young Professionals” category.

GYK Antler, along with fellow finalists Nobis Group of Concord and Sunrise Labs of Bedford, will each host a virtual “Happy Hour” event in which the public will learn more about why they should be selected as the sole category winner beginning on Tuesday, October 6, at 6pm. The category winner will be determined through online public voting prior to, and the evening of, the awards reception. The public is invited to vote for the award here: bit.ly/RSA2020vote.

Due to the pandemic, the awards reception, traditionally held as an in-person event, will be broadcast live from the Currier Museum of Art on Thursday, October 15, beginning at 6pm. Hannah McCarthy, NHPR’s host and producer of the Civics 101 podcast, will serve as master of ceremonies. Attendance to the virtual event is at no cost, though attendees can choose to donate to the organization. Event information can be found: 2020rsa.eventbrite.com