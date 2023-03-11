Manchester Republicans criticize Newmarket dem over foul language on House floor

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Republican Committee called on New Hampshire House Democratic Leader Matthew Wilhelm (D-Manchester) earlier this week to issue a statement regarding State Representative Ellen Read. (D-Newmarket).

Recently, Read yelled an expletive at Deputy Speaker Steven Smith (R-Charlestown) during a heated moment on the house floor where it appeared there were attempts to stem unexpected legislative victories by Democrats.

Read was removed from her position as clerk of the House Fish and Game Natural Resources Committee. As of yet, Read has not apologized for her remarks.

“Is this level of unprofessional behavior now acceptable by the New Hampshire Democratic Party in the hallowed halls of our State House?” said Manchester GOP Chair Brittany Ping. “The silence in this matter should be concerning for the decorum we can expect for the remaining biennium. What we can know for sure is that this is the first test of Rep. Wilhelms’s leadership has resulted in a failure to control his caucus.”

Read received an excused absence when the full house met in session this week.

The New Hampshire House Democratic Caucus has not officially responded to requests for comment by Manchester Ink Link as of March 10.