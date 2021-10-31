Manchester receiving homeless student funding from NH DOE

CONCORD, N.H. – Earlier this week, the New Hampshire Department of Education announced that it will be distributing $267,611.95 to Manchester to help educate homeless students, the second wave of support for homeless students across the state as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

A total of over $1.7 million was awarded to 52 school districts across the state by a formula based on population, poverty and homelessness. Earlier funding relating to homeless students under the American Rescue Plan Act was also awarded to Manchester and four other school districts as part of a competitive grant process.

“Students experiencing homelessness encounter unique barriers in accessing educational opportunities, which have been exacerbated by disruptions to academic and other vital supports throughout the pandemic,” said McKenzie Snow, director of NHDOE’s Division of Learner Support. “By supporting families, communities, and educators across New Hampshire in addressing these barriers, NHDOE aims to advance outreach to students experiencing homelessness, credit accrual and recovery, and wraparound services like academic tutoring and mental health supports.”

Additional information on the funding can be found here.