Manchester public high schools holding sports information nights

MANCHESTER – For the first time ever, Manchester School District’s high schools will host events geared at getting students of all ages involved in sports in the city. In another first, the events will feature collegiate signing ceremonies for graduating student-athletes.

Students and families will be able to get information on youth sports leagues and middle school sports, as well as sign up for high school spring sports. The events are all set to take place next week:

Memorial: Monday, March 14, at 6 p.m.

Monday, March 14, at 6 p.m. Central: Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. West: Thursday, March 17, at 6 p.m.

Events will be held in the gyms at each school, and bilingual support will be available for families.

“These events will really bring together the whole sports experience in one place, hopefully introducing our younger students to sport they will love, but also celebrating the accomplishments of our graduating student-athletes,” said Christine Pariseau-Telge, Athletic Director for Manchester School District. “We’ve been working to increase participation at all ages and all levels, and a big part of that is making sure families know what’s available. These events bring a lot of resources together in one place, so families with children of all ages should come check it out.”

High school students will be able to meet coaches and sign up for spring sports. There will be information on middle school sports, and more than 15 youth sports leagues will be taking part. The Manchester Girls Softball League (MGSL), which runs five divisions covering ages 4 to 17, is among the leagues that will be in attendance. League President Dan Soucy said events like this help grow the sport and grow athletes.

“The future of MGSL relies on the youth of today and tomorrow and this event allows us to spread the word of softball to help prepare them for high school,” Soucy said.