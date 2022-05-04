Manchester Proud seeking student volunteer award nominations

Manchester, NH – Manchester Proud has announced its first annual Student Volunteer Awards, in recognition of outstanding student volunteers who demonstrate a deep commitment to impacting the lives of others and the greater Manchester Community. Four awards will be granted, and all students who attend Manchester public high schools are eligible to apply.

As future leaders and residents, a great number of Manchester’s youth are already giving their time and talents by volunteering, and their commitment and spirit deserve to be celebrated.

Applications and nominations are due by May 20th, and the winners will be recognized at a Manchester Board of School Committee Meeting, in addition to each receiving a cash award of $500. Recipients will be announced the week of June 6th.

All students who have been actively engaged in community service and volunteerism should apply.

Students:

Students must complete and submit the Student Application

Students must have an adult community member (school, work, volunteer contact, etc.) complete and submit a Recommendation Form.

Community Members who know a student who exemplifies exceptional community service and volunteerism should nominate them.

Nominators:

Nominators should complete and submit a Recommendation Form

Nominators must have a student being nominated complete the Student Application. The student application is where the student outlines their volunteer activities and answers three questions about their volunteer experiences

The deadline for both Student Applications and Recommendation Forms is Friday, May 20 at 5 p.m.

For additional information or questions, contact Aimee Kereage at aimeek@manchesterproud.org.