Manchester Proud hires Boisvert as Community Communications Coordinator

Manchester Proud (MP) announces the hiring of a new Community Communications Coordinator, Lauren Boisvert. The creation of the position of Community Communications Coordinator reflects Manchester Proud’s determination to promote understanding and build community engagement in the making of great public schools. Manchester Proud will now be able to boost its communications partnership with the Manchester School District, sharing timely news and stories of the progress being made in our City’s schools.

“Having Lauren on our team will now enable us to develop a more inclusive and responsive approach to communications. Our ultimate goal is to create a community-wide network of communications that supports connectivity with all of Manchester’s students and families”, said Barry Brensinger, Manchester Proud’s Coordinator.

Boisvert is a resident of Manchester and a graduate of the Manchester School District. She brings experience in both graphic design and education to Manchester Proud (MP). She began her work with the Manchester School District in 2014 through the Granite YMCA’s School’s Out Program (SOP) and continued on through several other capacities.

Boisvert says she is thrilled that her experience has led her back to the district.

“I am honored to be part of the mission of Manchester Proud to help support the amazing things happening in the Manchester School District.” said Boisvert. “Being a graduate of the Manchester School District, I strongly believe in the work that the district is doing and am excited to help amplify and support that work!”

Responsibilities of the Community Communication Coordinator will include maintaining the Manchester Proud website and social media, sending out email newsletters, producing recognition for donors and community partners, serving as media relations support, and creating event graphics and promotional materials.