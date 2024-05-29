Manchester Proud announces winners of 3rd Annual Student Volunteer Award

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Proud, an organization working to champion student success within the Manchester School District through community engagement and community partnerships, presented its 2024 Student Volunteer Awards at the Tuesday, May 26, Board of School Committee meeting. The 3rd Annual awards were presented to four high school students. The award, which includes a $500 prize, was created to recognize Manchester School District students who show exceptional commitment to volunteerism.

The award winners for 2024, are:

Patrick Vachon, senior, Manchester Memorial High School

Helena Florek, senior, Manchester Memorial High School

Vick Mahindru, senior, Manchester West High School

Jenna Graf, junior, Manchester West High School

The students met with Mayor Ruis in his office prior to the presentation.

The recipients were selected from all those who applied for the award and received endorsement from an advisor in the schools or community. Katie LaBranche, chair of the Manchester Proud volunteer Council said, “We are proud of all the applicants, especially the award winners, who exemplify the many Manchester students who volunteer in their schools, neighborhoods and community every day of the year. They represent the very best of our city and its public schools.”

“All students who attend Manchester public high schools are eligible to apply. Every submission requires an application filled out by the student in which they outline their volunteer experiences and respond to several questions, along with a recommendation from an adult who can vouch for their service. Grades were not a consideration in the judging.”