Manchester priest to be honored for long and loyal service, installation ceremony set for Dec. 6

MANCHESTER, NH – The Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, recently announced that His Holiness Pope Francis has elevated a priest of the Diocese of Manchester to Chaplain to His Holiness: Reverend Monsignor Marc R. Montminy.

“I know that these honors are humbly but joyfully received by all,” said Bishop Libasci. “They serve as a sign to our diocese of the Holy Father’s ongoing recognition of those priests who have been so dedicated in their service to our Lord and His Church.”

A special installation ceremony with Vespers will be held on Tuesday, December 6 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester, with Bishop Libasci presiding.

A brief biography of Monsignor Montminy and information about the honor follows.

Reverend Marc R. Montminy was born on October 24, 1951, in Berlin, New Hampshire. Having completed his studies at Saint John’s Seminary in Brighton, Massachusetts he was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Manchester at Saint Joseph Cathedral on May 7, 1977, by His Excellency, The Most Reverend Odore J. Gendron, D.D., seventh Bishop of Manchester.

After his ordination, Father Montminy served as Parochial Vicar in various parishes from 1977 until 1988, and on May 25, 1988, he was named Pastor of Sainte Marie Parish, Manchester after having served as Parochial Vicar since 1983. Father Montminy also served as Administrator of Saint Lawrence Parish, Goffstown from April – July 1995 and was named pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Manchester in addition to his pastoral duties at Sainte Marie Parish where he served for over 25 years. On June 24, 2009 Father Montminy was named pastor of Saint Michael Parish, Exeter and Saint Mary Parish, Newmarket. On June 30, 2020 Fr. Montminy was appointed Pastor of Saints Mary and Joseph Parish in Salem where he continues to serve.

Deeply committed to diocesan matters, Father Montminy served as part-time director of the Office for Worship and the Diocesan Liturgy Commission, and co-director of Vocations. He also served as Chaplain of the Hooksett Police Department and was named Vicar Forane of the Manchester West Deanery. Most notably, Father Montminy served as spiritual director for the Diocesan Charismatic Renewal and the Cursillo movement as well as co-director of the Manchester Christian Life Center. He was also appointed to serve as co-director of the Office of Spiritual Formation and Enrichment. He is an elected member of the Presbyteral Council. Father Montminy has preached parish missions, retreats and days of renewal. In 1986, Father Montminy founded the Joseph House of Prayer in Manchester, a 21-room prayer retreat center also offering days of prayer and a space for parishes to hold small gatherings. Its mission, is to be “a sacred space to draw people into a deeper relationship with Christ the King so they can love, serve, and follow Him.”

Father Montminy has brought many hundreds to continued faithful prayer, sacramental life, charitable service in their parishes and beyond and continues to be a gifted and graced evangelizer. A number of priests are also counted among those whom he has inspired and regard him with respect and gratitude. Father Montminy has always had a genuine love of his ministry as a priest and has been willing to serve with a generous heart.

Chaplain to His Holiness is a title of distinction given by the Pope in recognition of a priest’s service to the Church. Only those priests who have reached the age of 65 and are considered worthy by their diocesan bishop are eligible for the Honor of Chaplain to His Holiness, with the title of Monsignor. Note that “Monsignor” is not an appointment; rather it is an honorific form of address that can come with a title or honor granted by the Pope.

The Diocese of Manchester is the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, serving the needs of nearly 210,000 Catholics. For more information, please visit www.catholicnh.org/overview.