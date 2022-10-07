Manchester policing concept recognized by national report

Friday, October 7, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Community, Police & Fire 0
screenshot from the report.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A national report released by the Addiction Policy Forum has named a practice begun in Manchester as one of the key strategies at the local and state level to address the country’s opioid epidemic.

The Adverse Childhood Experiences Response Team (ACERT) is a joint project of the Manchester Police Department, Amoskeag Health and YWCA-NH that serves children who have been exposed to violence. In Manchester and now other cities around New Hampshire, family advocates are brought to crime scenes where a child or family may have been a victim of an traumatic adverse childhood experience, or ACE.

“I am proud of the work done by our officers who have dedicated themselves to the success of ACERT,” says Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. “The Manchester Police Department is committed to aggressively addressing the opioid epidemic, and ACERT is one of the many approaches we are using to combat the problem.”

More information on ACERT and the other 23 recommendations in the report can be found here.

