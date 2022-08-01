Manchester Police seeking alleged Bridge Street shooter

An arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Dyllon Potvin of Manchester in connection with a shooting.

On July 22, 2022, Manchester Police responded to 152 Bridge Street for a report of a bullet found in the wall of an apartment. The caller told police that when he returned to his apartment, he found drywall on the floor, a hole in the ceiling, an indentation in the wall, and a shell casing behind the door.

During the investigation, police determined that the bullet had come from a neighboring apartment and established probable cause to charge Potvin with Felony Reckless Conduct, as well as Falsifying Evidence.

This is the second firearm-related incident Potvin has been connected to in recent months. He has a pending case out of Nashua that dates back to May. Potvin was charged with Felonious Use of a Firearm and released on PR bail.

Anyone who has information about Potvin’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.