Manchester Police, School District, receive $1.5 million in federal safety grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New Hampshire’s congressional delegation on Wednesday announced nearly $1.5 million is coming to the city for a pair of safety programs proposed by the Manchester School District and the Manchester Police Department.

A total of $999,618 will be allocated to the Manchester School District through approval of the City of Manchester for the “Establishing Multidisciplinary Behavioral Threat and Assessment Team” Project, which aims to reduce violence in the city’s public schools through establishing threat assessment and intervention “school safety” teams.

Additionally, $537,124 will be given to the Manchester Police Department to implement an investigative checklist strategy mobile phone application.

Laconia also received approximately $1 million for school safety efforts.

“Every student should feel safe and supported in school, which is why I’m glad that these federal funds will help bolster school safety measures and implement modernized, efficient policing practices in Manchester and Laconia,” said U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH. “As Congress works to finalize government funding legislation for the next fiscal year, I’ll keep working to increase investments for school safety and smart community policing efforts.”

“Keeping our children safe at school requires training to recognize and act upon any dangerous warning signs from someone who might commit violence,” said U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH. “Last summer, I supported the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to get communities the resources and training needed to help prevent tragedies before they happen, and I am glad to see this important funding coming to Manchester and Laconia to help strengthen school safety.”

“New Hampshire students and teachers shouldn’t have to worry about their safety while at school,” said U.S Congresswoman Annie McLean Kuster, D-NH. “These resources, made available through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, bring vital funding for mental health and harm reduction services that will help our communities respond to and reduce crime and violence so that our teachers and students can focus on what matters most at school – learning, playing, and growing safely.”

“Ensuring our children are safe in schools must be a top priority, and this funding will support school safety in New Hampshire communities by increasing prevention efforts, mental health resources, and support for our local law enforcement,” said U. . Rep. Chris Pappas. “I’m pleased to see these funds delivered to New Hampshire to support this important work, and I’ll continue fighting to secure resources that help keep our kids safe.”

These funds were allocated through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs. The funding follows recent federal approval for another $7.6 million federal safety grant