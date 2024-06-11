Manchester Police: ‘Operation May Day’ nets 26 arrests tageting violent offenders, drug crimes

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police worked in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service, NH State Probation and Parole, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on an initiative targeting violent offenders and those involved with dangerous drugs.
“Operation May Day” spanned six days – May 28-June 4 – and resulted in the arrest of 26 people, all on warrants. In addition, police seized five guns, 293 grams of heroin, 226 grams of meth, and 3 grams of cocaine.
“Manchester Police are committed to removing violent criminals from our streets,” said Chief Allen Aldenberg. “We are thankful for the partnerships we have with other law enforcement agencies and will continue to work together to make Manchester a safer community.”
Among those arrested were:
- Ashley Hodgdon, 33, Manchester: Parole Warrant; Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Joseph Edwards, 49, Manchester: Federal Supervised Release Violation – Original offense was for Possession of Child Pornography
- Jeremy Durden, 32, Manchester: HCSO Capias – Receiving Stolen Property, Theft by Deception, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card
- Drew Beliveau, 34: HCSO Capias– Bail jumping, Controlled Drug Possession
- Kira Crayton, 28, Manchester: HCSO Capias- License Required: Op w/o Valid License, Controlled Drug Possession
- Rachel Martineau, 36, Manchester: Criminal Trespass
- Lindsey Poisson, 34, Manchester: HCSO Capias – Dealing in or Possessing Prescription Drugs x 2 – Manchester District EBW x 2 for Simple Assault and Controlled Drug Acts Prohibited – MPD Warrant – Controlled Drug Possession – NH Liquor Enforcement – Theft by Unauthorized taking
- Briana Lewis, 29, Manchester: HCSO Capias – Controlled Drug Possession – Dealing in or Possessing Prescription Drugs – Merrimack County Capias – Burglary
- Helena Wagstaff, 30, Manchester: HCSO Capias – Controlled Drug Possession
- Teanna Bryson, 29, Manchester: HCSO Capias – Robbery
- David Philbrick, 45, Manchester: HCSO Capias – Theft by Unauthorized Taking – Willful Concealment
- Promice Fannon, 37, Goffstown: HCSO Capias – Unlawful Dealing in Prescription Drugs Fentanyl – Controlled Drug Possession
- Leeann OBrien, 34, Manchester: Failure to appear on Possession of a Controlled Drug, Felonious Use of a Firearm, Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Tyler Fitzgerald, 38, Manchester: Warrant (other agency) – Violation of Parole
- Theodore Legatos, 55, Manchester:Warrant (other agency) – Violation of Parole
- Leo Keefe, 36, Manchester: Felon in Possession of a Deadly Weapon, Felonious Use of a Firearm, Controlled Drugs x5 Controlled Drug Possession Sell/Possess Prescription Drugs
- Adrian Lamb,19, Manchester: Criminal Threatening with a Deadly Weapon
- Colin Emmons, 20, Nashua: Controlled Drug, Felonious Use of a Firearm
- Ulysses McMillan, 38, Manchester: Warrant (other agency), Receiving Stolen Property, Theft by Unauthorized Taking x2
- Melissa McMillan, 45, Manchester: Controlled Drug, Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Michael Coleman, 39, Manchester: DV Simple Assault
- Christian Edwards, 32, Manchester: Stalking, Breach of Bail
- Seth Cormier, 22, Manchester: Bench Warrant
- Soncheri Bruce, 40 Manchester: Controlled Drug Possession
- Adrian Ramirez, 25, Manchester: First-Degree Assault
- Javonnie Chambers, 27, Manchester Controlled Drug, Sale