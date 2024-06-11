Manchester Police: ‘Operation May Day’ nets 26 arrests tageting violent offenders, drug crimes

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police worked in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service, NH State Probation and Parole, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on an initiative targeting violent offenders and those involved with dangerous drugs.

“Operation May Day” spanned six days – May 28-June 4 – and resulted in the arrest of 26 people, all on warrants. In addition, police seized five guns, 293 grams of heroin, 226 grams of meth, and 3 grams of cocaine.



“Manchester Police are committed to removing violent criminals from our streets,” said Chief Allen Aldenberg. “We are thankful for the partnerships we have with other law enforcement agencies and will continue to work together to make Manchester a safer community.”

Among those arrested were: