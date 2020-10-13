Manchester Police: Man robbed at knifepoint on Douglas St.; parking dispute leads to gun threat

MANCHESTER, NH – Police reported two arrests in the Queen City that took place Oct.10, 2020.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 202 Douglas St. to check the condition of a male who had reported being robbed at knifepoint.

The victim told officers he had pulled over on Douglas Street to check his tire when a male approached him, pulled out a knife, and stole cash from him. The victim said the suspect was a white male, 30-40 years old, approximately 5-foot-11 inches tall, medium build, wearing blue jeans, and a grey long sleeve shirt.

Through their investigation, police located an individual matching that description in a nearby apartment building. The man was identified as Philip Ramasci, 39. Police charged Ramasci with one count of armed robbery. Ramasci will be arraigned today in Hillsborough Superior Court –North.

Also on October 10, at approximately 4 p.m., Manchester Police responded to 357 Amherst St. for a report of someone threatening another with a firearm.

Through their investigation, police learned that two men had been arguing over where a car was parked. A tenant of the building, identified as Moses Inoa, 45, had returned home and found a car blocking the garage where he normally parks. He parked in front of the car and went inside.

Soon after, the driver of the car knocked on his door and asked him to move his car. When he didn’t immediately come out, the driver knocked on his door again. The two began to argue at which point Inoa retrieved a shotgun from his apartment and held it at his side. The other man, fearing for his safety, called police.

Police obtained surveillance video and based on their observations arrested and charged Inoa with felony criminal threatening with a firearm. Inoa was released on PR bail and his court date is TBD.