Manchester police launch ‘PowerEngage,’ text messaging tool to gauge how they’re doing with calls for service

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police will soon be using a new tool to help gauge how well the agency interacts with people who initiate calls for service.

This new service, called PowerEngage uses text messaging to contact some 911 callers and others who have recently reported or been involved in certain types of incidents. These text messages are sent six hours after the incident and not between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Citizens will be asked to take a quick survey about their experience with the Manchester Police. It will also allow citizens to provide their own comments, feedback and words of gratitude after receiving public safety service.

“It is important for our department to hear from the community about how we are doing, especially from those we recently met.”, said Chief Allen Aldenberg. “This new product, will give us access to citizen feedback in near real time and provide insights into areas where we can improve. As a bonus, it should also boost officer morale when positive feedback is provided.”

With PowerEngage, text message surveys will be sent to those whose number is recorded as part of a call for service. As with all texts, residents may reply with STOP and that will opt them out of all future text surveys from the department.

It is important that everyone know that these surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime or to make a formal complaint with the department. As always, call 9-1-1 for any emergency or to report any criminal activity.