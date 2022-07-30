Manchester police arrest man who drove into floral display, three parked cars

Saturday, July 30, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Police & Fire 0

Aftermath of a crash on Second Street in Manchester on July 28. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

BEDFORD, NH – A man accused of driving into a commercial building on South River Road in Bedford on July 28 was apprehended on Second Street on after a chase that led through multiple towns.

Christopher Hayward, 43, of Epsom, allegedly struck a floral display at the Bedford Lowe’s at about 9:25 p.m. Thursday but continued to drive despite orders from police officers to stop his car and exit his vehicle.

A pursuit toward Merrimack began, with Hayward later found on Second Street in Manchester, where he had crashed into three parked cars.

The pursuit ended in Manchester where Christopher Hayward of Epsom was found, after crashing into three parked cars on Second Street. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

After Manchester Police transported him to an area hospital for treatment of an unrelated medical emergency, he was transported to Bedford for booking.

Hayward was charged with alleged reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest and reckless operation. He was arraigned Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless found guilty by a court of law.

