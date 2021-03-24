Manchester Police Department pledges to advance women in policing

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police Department is one of 20 policing agencies from around the country signing on to a new initiative designed to bring more women into policing, the 30×30 Pledge.

By taking this pledge the police department will look at low- and no-cost approaches and activities to attract and retain female officers, with an ultimate goal of increasing the number of women in recruit classes by 30 percent by 2030.

Currently, women make up only 12 percent of sworn officers and 3 percent of police leadership in the U.S. Manchester Police has 26 sworn female officers – about 10 percent.

This underrepresentation of women in policing has significant public safety implications. Research suggests that women officers:

Use less force and less excessive force

Are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits

Are perceived by communities as being more honest and compassionate

See better outcomes for crime victims, especially in sexual assault cases

The 30×30 Initiative is made up of a coalition of police leaders, researchers, and professional organizations who have joined together to advance the representation and experiences of women in all ranks of policing across the United States. The 30×30 Initiative is affiliated with the Policing Project at NYU School of Law and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE).

“I am honored and proud to be a part of such a worthwhile initiative,” says Chief Allen Aldenberg. “This pledge means that the Manchester Police Department is actively working to improve gender equity and identify any disparities that there may be. The goal is to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing. I look forward to working with and learning from agencies across the country who share our priority.”

For more information, visit www.30x30initiative.org which goes live on March 25.