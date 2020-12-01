Manchester Police Capt. Steve Mangone named next Assistant Chief of Police

MANCHESTER, NH – It was a day of welcomes, farewells and promotions at Manchester Police Department, a momentous day for new recruits, outgoing Assistant Chief Ryan Grant and the announcement of his replacement.

But instead of the usual public ceremony, which was planned for Nov. 16, and a full house of family and friends, Manchester Police made the decision to postpone the ceremony due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases.

The new officers were sworn in at Manchester Police Headquarters Monday morning.

It was also a final farewell for Assistant Chief Ryan Grant who served his last day as a police officer for the city of Manchester, retiring after nearly 24 years of service. Chief Allen Aldenberg announced his choice to replace Grant, Capt. Steve Mangone.

Mangone began as a patrol officer in 1998 and has worked his way through the ranks, serving as a detective with the domestic violence unit and arraignment prosecutor before rising to Sergeant of the patrol division in 2012. In 2015 Mangone was promoted to Lietenant and served as midnight shift commander before taking on the role as commander of the traffic unit. He has spent the past 18 months as Captain of the legal division. Mangone has also been a longtime volunteer with Honor Flight New England, which has escorted hundreds of veterans to Washington, D.C., to make sure they are honored for their service in the military.

Ten new officers were sworn in, seven men and three women. Four of the officers are already certified. They are:

Chaislyn Burgio, 24, from Quincy, Mass., holds a master’s in higher education and student affairs

William Collins, 24, from Manchester. Holds a bachelor’s in criminal justice

Rhianna Cutler, 26, of Leominster, Mass., holds a bachelor’s in Criminal Justice

Rachael Eutzy, 24, a certified officer from Millington, TN, with three years of service as a police officer.

Ryan Lever, 23, of Leominster, Mass. Holds a bachelor’s in sociology with a minor in criminal justice.

James Mora, 29, of Salisbury, Mass. Holds an associate’s in building construction.

Cameron Rizan, 25, of Manchester. A graduate of Alvirne High School.

Michael Smith, 36, a certified officer from Mesa, AZ with two years of service as a police officer.

John Sullivan, 39, a certified officer from Fontana CA with seven years of service.

John Whiteman, 35, a certified officer from Brattleboro, VT, and then Portland, ME, with a total of 10 years of police service.