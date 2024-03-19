Manchester Police annual crime report: Overall crime is down but the struggle to hire is real

MANCHESTER, NH – Last year Manchester police responded to 45,000 calls for service, initiated another 56,000 calls, conducted 2,970 investigations and made more than 4,300 arrests.

That information and much more is detailed in the Manchester Police Department’s 2023 Annual Report.

The department, with 202 sworn police officers serving the city with a population of 115,000, still struggles to find qualified individuals to be officers.

“It was not long ago that we would have over 500 applicants for one police test; however, those days are in the past,” said Chief Allen Aldenberg in a written message in the report. “We have implemented new recruiting and hiring practices to best attract new officers and in 2023 we hired 24 new Manchester Police Officers. Despite these efforts, we continue to be understaffed and below our authorized complement. As we move to 2024, recruitment and retention will be a top priority and I invite the community to assist us with our goal of reaching full complement.”

The report contains individual statistics for various departments. For instance, the Traffic Division investigated 2,480 accidents last year, down from 2,611 the year before. However, seven people died compared to five in 2022, and 593 people were injured, compared to 492 in 2022.

When it comes to crime statistics, overall crime was down 19 percent from 2022. When compared to 10 years ago, overall crime has dropped 36 percent.

Violent crime – murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault – dropped 8 percent in 2023. Over the last 10 years, it decreased by 32 percent.

There are some exceptions, however, when it comes to homicides, rape and robberies, each of which saw an increase over 2022.

In 2023, seven homicides were recorded in the city. That compared to four in 2022. The city’s 10-year average for homicides is also four.

There were also 10 more rapes reported – 43 in 2023 compared to 33 in 2022, for a 33 percent increase. However, when compared to the 10-year average of 57 rapes, it is a 24 percent decrease overall.

Robberies also increased in 2023, from 75 in 2022 to 84 last year, for a 13 percent increase. However, when compared to the 10-year average of 57 robberies per year, the overall change is a 37 percent drop.

Property crime – burglary, larceny/theft, motor vehicle theft and arson – decreased 21 percent over 2022 and is down 27 percent over the 10-year average.

Arson saw the biggest drop in comparison with the 10-year average. Last year, there were 11 arsons as compared to 14 in 2022. However, the 10-year average in the city is 18 arsons per year, so over 10 years the city has seen a 39 percent decrease.

The report defines murder/homicide as the willful (non-negligent) killing of one human being by another. While the crime statistics list seven murders in the city, another section of the report lists 8 homicides which includes one involving Manchester police officers.

The murder rate for 2023 was a 58% increase over 2022 and a 70% increase from the 10-year average.

The reports gives the following information about each one:

In July 2023, Murtadah Mohammad was arrested on a second-degree murder charge for the death of his 7-year-old son who died in January 2023.

On Jan. 29, 2023, Timothy Pouliot was shot outside The Goat Bar & Grill, 50 Old Granite St. John Delee of Salem was convicted of second-degree murder on Dec. 2023.

On April 4, 2023, Rodney Yancey was shot outside a residence. The NH Attorney General’s Office concluded that Roy Nagle was legally justified in the use of deadly force when he shot Yancey.

On May 26, 2023 Alex Naone was shot and killed in an incident involving Manchester Police Officers. The incident is under investigation by NH Attorney General’s Office.

On June 15, 2023, Laurie MacLellan was stabbed to death inside her residence. Robert Eastman was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

On Nov. 18, 2023. Carlos Rodriguez was shot and killed near 61 Lowell St. All parties involved have been identified and the investigation is continuing to determine if the person who shot Rodriguez did so in self-defense.

On Dec. 8, 2023 Te-Jay Thomas died during an incident that occurred on Lowell Street. Thomas died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck. Akim Alleyne is charged with manslaughter in Thomas’ death.

On Dec. 31, 2023, Sophia Bonfiglio died from a gunshot wound. Her boyfriend, Tyler Cook, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Read the full report below.