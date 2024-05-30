Manchester Parks and Rec partners with Hunt’s Photo for beginner photography camp

Calling Beginner Photographers in Manchester!

The City of Manchester’s Parks and Recreation Division is excited to announce a partnership with Hunt’s Photo to provide a hands-on photography class tailored for beginner photographers. This class is perfect for all ages who are interested in getting started with photography.

🌟 What You’ll Learn

Students in this class will learn basic photography techniques such as composition, perspective, depth of field, and movement. The small class size will allow the instructor to tailor the experience to all skill levels and adjust technical teachings appropriately.

Additionally, students will be able to engage with other beginners that share their passion for photography.

📷 Equipment Recommendations

We recommend bringing a DSLR or mirrorless camera to class. However, if there is not one available to you, your smartphone camera using manual settings will be sufficient.

‍👨‍🏫 Instructor

Emily Hojnowski is Hunt’s Photo Leader and Lead Educator. She brings a world of enthusiasm to every class and workshop in which she teaches. Emily is a self-taught photographer, and can teach anything photographically. She teaches all types of classes, including group classes, custom 1-on-1 sessions, virtual 1-on-1 sessions, photo walks, and mentoring sessions.

🌄 Setting

The class will be held at scenic Dorrs Pond in Manchester, NH, located at the base of a 1-mile walking trail. Long considered a Manchester gem, Dorrs Pond provides ample opportunity for wildlife and landscape photography. This will allow the students to capture a wide variety of photos, diversifying their skills.

📅 Class Schedule and Location

Dates: June 24 – June 28

June 24 – June 28 Time: 10am – 12pm

10am – 12pm Location: Dorrs Pond in Manchester, NH

📝 Registration Details:

Enrollment: Register using RecDesk here.

Register using RecDesk here. Fee: $125

$125 Age Requirement: All ages welcome!

The registration will enroll the student in a 5-day course, 2 hours each day, totaling 10 hours of instruction.

This upcoming photography class represents a golden opportunity to not only learn and improve your photography skills, but also to deeply explore and appreciate a stunning natural landscape of Manchester. Don’t miss out on this chance to enhance your craft, meet like-minded people, and contribute to our community’s visual storytelling.

If you want to learn more about organizing similar activities or have questions about our recreational offerings, please reach out to the Parks and Recreation Division here.