Manchester Paralympian named “Granite Stater of the Month” by Senator Hassan

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan recognized Noelle Lambert of Manchester as July’s Granite Stater of the Month for her work to provide amputees, like herself, with specialized prosthetics.

Noelle, a lifelong athlete, was recruited to play Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell. In her freshman year, Noelle was in a moped accident that severed her left leg, but she did not let this accident stop her from finishing out her college lacrosse career.

With the help of nonprofit organizations, Noelle received a specialized prosthetic for running that allowed her to continue competing. This inspired Noelle to start her own nonprofit, the Born to Run Foundation, which helps other children and young adult amputees in need of specialized prosthetics. Already, the Born to Run Foundation has donated specialized prosthetics to 14 individuals.

If her work leading Born to Run wasn’t enough, Noelle is also a world-class athlete and national record holder who qualified for the U.S. Paralympic Team and is competing at the Tokyo Paralympics in the 100-meter dash in the T63 division.

Senator Hassan launched the “Granite Stater of the Month” initiative in 2017 to recognize outstanding New Hampshire citizens who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and make their communities stronger. To nominate a New Hampshire citizen to be a “Granite Stater of the Month,” constituents can complete the nomination form here.