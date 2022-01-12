Manchester opioid deaths increased 38% in 2021

MANCHESTER, N.H. – American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester, reported this week that there was a significant increase in opioid overdoes and opioid-related deaths in Manchester and Nashua over 2021 despite a decrease in opioid deaths statewide.

In 2021, AMR medics responded to 855 suspected opioid overdoses in Manchester, 38 percent more than in 2020 when opioid overdoses dropped largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the 855 overdose figure was the largest number since 2018.

Fatality numbers for 2021 are still being tabulated, but are expected to be higher than in 2020 in the two cities according to AMR.

According to the report released by AMR, the synthetic narcotic Fentanyl is suspected to be causing most of the opioid overdoses, and that many overdoses have been caused by marijuana laced with opioids.

