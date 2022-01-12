Manchester opioid deaths increased 38% in 2021

Wednesday, January 12, 2022Andrew SylviaAround Town0
Wednesday, January 12, 2022Andrew SylviaAround Town0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester, reported this week that there was a significant increase in opioid overdoes and opioid-related deaths in Manchester and Nashua over 2021 despite a decrease in opioid deaths statewide.

In 2021, AMR medics responded to 855 suspected opioid overdoses in Manchester, 38 percent more than in 2020 when opioid overdoses dropped largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the 855 overdose figure was the largest number since 2018.

Fatality numbers for 2021 are still being tabulated, but are expected to be higher than in 2020 in the two cities according to AMR.

According to the report released by AMR, the synthetic narcotic Fentanyl is suspected to be causing most of the opioid overdoses, and that many overdoses have been caused by marijuana laced with opioids.

Additional information from the report on Manchester and Nashua can be found below.




About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

Email

See all of this author's posts