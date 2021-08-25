Manchester North/Hooksett posts huge offensive performance in Little League World Series win

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – The story of the 2021 Manchester North/Hooksett Little League All-Star Team continues on as they defeated the squad from Lake Oswego, Ore. on Tuesday night, 14-6.

Mason DeVall put Manchester North/Hooksett on the board first with a two-run homer in the first, with a Tristan Lucier three-run homer capping off a six-run inning for the New England champs in the bottom of the second.

Thanks in part to three errors, Lake Oswego battled back in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 8-6, but Lucier helped Manchester North/Hooksett grab another run in the third with a productive out that allowed Dom LaBranche to score. An error in the fourth gave Manchester North/Hooksett another run in the fourth, followed by more offense from Calen Lucier’s two-run homer in the fifth, Ryson Michaud’s solo homer in the sixth and one more run off a ground out later in the sixth.

DeVall finished just a triple short of the cycle, joining Michaud and Tristan Lucier in the three-hit club, with Manchester North/Hooksett finishing with 16 hits overall.

Only one of the six runs by Lake Oswego was earned, with DeVall and Jacoby Acevdeo combining for nine strikeouts.

Manchester North/Hooksett returns to action on Wednesday with a 1 p.m. contest against Hamilton, Ohio.