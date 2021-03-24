Manchester non-profits receive grant funding from Bangor Savings Bank

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 Andrew Sylvia Around Town 0

BANGOR, ME – Bangor Savings Bank, which recently opened a location on Elm Street in Manchester, announced $140,000 in grants on Wednesday, including several grants to Manchester-based non-profit organizations.

The grants come from Bangor Savings Bank’s Community Matters More program. Established in 2007, the program focuses on local nonprofits that are making a difference in their communities and calls on Maine and New Hampshire residents to help decide the winners through a public vote. Over the past 14 years, the program has distributed more than $1.5 million to more than 500 organizations that matter most to Mainers and Granite Staters.

This year in Manchester’s Make-A-Wish New Hampshire received $5,000 while YWCA New Hampshire earned $4,000 and Webster House was given $2,500.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for residents in Maine and New Hampshire to vote for and give back to local nonprofits that are meaningful to them,” said Bangor Savings Bank Foundation Chair, Joyce Clark Sarnacki. “Nonprofit organizations play a vital role in strengthening our communities. We look forward to seeing how these grant recipients will use these funds in ways most important to them. We continue to be very grateful for their contributions to the well-being of their communities.”

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.