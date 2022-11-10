Manchester NH NAACP election of officers set for November 17

The Manchester NH NAACP will conduct its election of officers on Thursday, November 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. Eligible voters are those who have been members since May 1. They will receive a ballot via text message.
Candidates:
- President: James McKim
- First Vice President: Arnold Mikolo
- Second Vice President: Tracy Strombom
- Secretary: Curtis Smith
- Assistant Secretary: Cindy Encarnacion
- Treasurer: Carola BeasleyTopliffe
- At-Large Position: Claudette Williams
- At Large Position: Jacqueline Davis
For more information including membership options, visit NAACPmanchesternh.com
The Manchester New Hampshire branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is a civil rights organization formed in 1964. We are people of all colors providing education and advocacy to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of all citizens in the Greater Manchester area.