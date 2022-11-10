Manchester NH NAACP election of officers set for November 17

The Manchester NH NAACP will conduct its election of officers on Thursday, November 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. Eligible voters are those who have been members since May 1. They will receive a ballot via text message.

Candidates:

President: James McKim

First Vice President: Arnold Mikolo

Second Vice President: Tracy Strombom

Secretary: Curtis Smith

Assistant Secretary: Cindy Encarnacion

Treasurer: Carola BeasleyTopliffe

At-Large Position: Claudette Williams

At Large Position: Jacqueline Davis

For more information including membership options, visit NAACPmanchesternh.com

The Manchester New Hampshire branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is a civil rights organization formed in 1964. We are people of all colors providing education and advocacy to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of all citizens in the Greater Manchester area.