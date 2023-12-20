Manchester National Guard Center replacement coming

Concord, NH – Today, the State of New Hampshire announces that a memorandum of understanding between the Department of Military Affairs and Veterans Services and Department of Administrative Services to explore real property development associated with replacement of the National Guard Manchester Readiness Center (within the National Guard Armory) on an expedited basis has been signed.

“We are moving full steam ahead to ensure New Hampshire’s National Guard facilities are the best of the best and that the desirable plot of land the existing Readiness Center sits on is put to good use,” said Governor Chris Sununu.

The Readiness Center, situated on 8 acres of land adjacent to downtown Manchester, is over 80 years old and was designed to support a Cold War-era strategic reserve. Current National Guard requirements call for a newly constructed Readiness Center upon larger plots of land.

Per the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), “it is possible that the existing location of the Readiness Center could be repurposed for developmental purposes.”

The Department of Military and Affairs and Veterans Services is exploring development of a new Readiness Center within Manchester city-limits, or within 15 miles of the city radius.

A project summary and prospectus is to be provided to the Governor for consideration within 100 days of the effective date of the MOU.

Note: A copy of the Memorandum of Understanding can be found here.