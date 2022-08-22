School District organizes grief support sessions after student, 8, identified as victim in fatal Albany crash

Monday, August 22, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Around Town, Community, Featured News, School News 0
Monday, August 22, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Around Town, Community, Featured News, School News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Screenshot from the Simpson family Gofundme page.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday afternoon, the Manchester School District announced that they were providing grief support for those mourning the loss of a student from Manchester  in an accident in Albany, NH, over the weekend. 

As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a Gofundme page launched to support the Simpson family raised just over $78,000 as word circulated throughout the community that 8-year-old Gabriel Simpson was killed in the crash, and several of his family members injured.

According to the page, Kyle Simpson, the father, who works for the MyTurn program, suffered crushed ribs and has undergone surgery. Christin Simpson, a hairstylist, suffered a broken pelvis and arm. Jeremiah, 11, suffered a broken ankle “and a broken heart” for the loss of his little brother and “best friend.”

Grief support services will be available for students, family and school staff on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McDonough Elementary School and Manchester School of Technology.

The Manchester School District is also recommending anyone in need of support due to this tragedy but who is unable to make it to either session can reach out to Friends of Aine, a Manchester-based non-profit group specializing in helping grieving children and families.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts