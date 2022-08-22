School District organizes grief support sessions after student, 8, identified as victim in fatal Albany crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday afternoon, the Manchester School District announced that they were providing grief support for those mourning the loss of a student from Manchester in an accident in Albany, NH, over the weekend.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a Gofundme page launched to support the Simpson family raised just over $78,000 as word circulated throughout the community that 8-year-old Gabriel Simpson was killed in the crash, and several of his family members injured.

According to the page, Kyle Simpson, the father, who works for the MyTurn program, suffered crushed ribs and has undergone surgery. Christin Simpson, a hairstylist, suffered a broken pelvis and arm. Jeremiah, 11, suffered a broken ankle “and a broken heart” for the loss of his little brother and “best friend.”

Grief support services will be available for students, family and school staff on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McDonough Elementary School and Manchester School of Technology.

The Manchester School District is also recommending anyone in need of support due to this tragedy but who is unable to make it to either session can reach out to Friends of Aine, a Manchester-based non-profit group specializing in helping grieving children and families.