Manchester Memorial 2022 Hall of Fame inductees to be honored Nov. 26

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Memorial High School’s Hall of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce the members of the Class of 2022 each of whom will be inducted on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Memorial High School.

RED DIVISION – ATHLETES:

1960s

Andrew Kyriazis (1962)

Steve Sheridan (1968)

Bill Trisciani (1968) (D)

James Masson (1969)

1970s

Ron Provencher (1974)

Tom French (1974)

Heidi Meisel Langella (1978) (D)

Joe Senecal (1979);

1980s

Rand Cayer (1983)

Deb “Buns” Robitaille (1984)

John Astarita (1989)

Jonathan Lacombe (1989)

Mike Manni (1989)

Brant Menswar (1989)

1990s

Chris Capistran (1990)

Cindy Padden Lamontagne (1990)

David Flurey (1991)

Kathy Dachowski Anderson (1992)

James Lavallee (1992)

Ken Jobin (1993)

Mark Thompson (1994)

RED DIVISION – COACHES:

Frank Malik (D)

Jim Morgan

Jack Quirk

Walter Tafe Jr.

WHITE DIVISION – GRADUATES OF PROMINENCE:

Joyce Hopkins Craig (1985)

Jamie Snarski Dalmolin (1995)

John Eddinger (1989)

Debbie Flanders (1970)

Daniel Goonan (1981)

Jodi Katz (2006)

Brant Menswar (1989)

Steve Vanderbeken (1967)

Brenda Whitmore (1976)

BLUE DIVISION – VOLUNTEERS/CONTRIBUTORS:

George Abood

James Crawford (D)

Tom Dolan

John Kolb

Roger Polychronopoulos (D)

Chris Psaledas (D)

(D) – DECEASED

Due to the ongoing pandemic and where our country will be at the time of the induction, we are cancelling the traditional meal.

In its place will be a “social” hour during which inductees, relatives, friends, and guests can share memories as they consume a variety of pastries and beverages served by masked and gloved members of the Memorial student body,

Additionally, because of our concerns referent to the size and age of the expected crowd and the potential problems caused by the ongoing pandemic, the induction ceremony has been divided into two parts.

Inductions for those entering the WHITE and BLUE DIVISIONS will take place on Saturday, November 26 and will begin at 1 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

Induction for those entering the RED DIVISION – ATHLETES & COACHES will begin at 6 p.m., again in the school cafeteria.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

To purchase one or more, contact Hall-of-Fame Chairperson, Ted Menswar Jr. via email (tedmenswar@outlook.com) or 603-391-7126 with the number of tickets you need.

For requests by mail, send the number of tickets and a check made out to MANCHESTER MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL – HALL OF FAME to

TED MENSWAR JR.

130 DWIGHT STREET

MANCHESTER, NH 03104

TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED BY SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1.

If you wish to offer a congratulatory message to one or more inductees and have it placed in the program book, the costs are as follows:

¼ page – $25

½ page – $50

Full page – $100

Inside front cover/back cover – $150

Back cover – $200

Please contact Ken Roberge at kenroberge03@comcast.net with the message(s) you wish to add and its size (see above).

Checks or money orders must be made out to

MMHS HALL-OF-FAME – MESSAGE and mailed to the high school.

Those who wish to make a donation to the MMHS HALL OF FAME to help defray the cost of inductions can do so by mailing a check or money order (NO CASH) to:

MANCHESTER MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL

1 CRUSADER WAY

MANCHESTER, NH 03104

ATTN: HALL OF FAME