Manchester man wanted for alleged Central Ale House break-in

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester resident Arthur Soberon is wanted for burglary in connection with an alleged break-in at Central Ale House on April 12.

At 11:30 a.m. that day, Soberon, 43, was believed to be the person responsible for damaging an ATM Machine, Keno Machine and video games after an analysis of surveillance videos. Soberon was believed to be in the bar for nearly 12 hours.

On March 3, Soberson was arrested for alleged possession of controlled drugs, putting him on violation of bail conditions in addition to alleged burglary.

Anyone with information with Soberon’s whereabouts is requested to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous calls to police can be made at 603-624-4040.