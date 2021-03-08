Manchester man killed in single-vehicle crash at Bedford tolls

BEDFORD, NH –A Manchester man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash at the Bedford tolls on Monday.

At approximately 10:13 a.m. on March 8, 2021 Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks along with fire and medical personnel from the Bedford Fire Department responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash at the toll plaza southbound on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford.

Once at the scene police determined that a 2006 Jeep Wrangler had lost control and rolled over in the far left lane of the toll plaza. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Richard Cote, 65, of Manchester.

As a result of the crash Mr. Cote sustained fatal injuries. A second vehicle was also struck however, the operator did not sustain any injury.

Speed appears to be a factor in this crash, however, all aspects remain under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Trooper E. Torrens at Eric.Torrens@dos.nh.gov or at 603-223-3622.