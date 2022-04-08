Manchester man injured after being struck by hit-and-run driver on Everett Turnpike

MERRIMACK, NH – State Police responded to a serious accident early Thursday morning involving a hit-and-run driver who struck a man who had pulled over to assist another motorist.

On April 8, 2022, at approximately 5:46 a.m., Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, along with Officers from Merrimack Police department and medical personnel from the Merrimack Fire Department, responded to the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, on the F.E. Everett Turnpike South near mile marker 13 in Merrimack.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the victim, a 59-year-old man from Manchester, had pulled over on the right side of the turnpike and exited his vehicle to render aid to a driver involved in a previous motor vehicle crash in the center median, blocking the left lane.

While walking toward the crash scene, the pedestrian was struck by an unidentified vehicle that entered the grass shoulder off the right side of the roadway. The pedestrian was transported to the Elliot Hospital in Manchester then to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for what life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the unknown vehicle left the roadway and struck the pedestrian who was in the grass median. The suspect vehicle left the scene and is unknown at this time.

All aspects remain under investigation. State Police is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, passed through the scene with a dash camera, or has observed a vehicle with front end damage and/or a broken passenger side headlight to contact Trooper Luan Sanches at Luan.G.Sanches@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at 1-603-227-0114.