Manchester man identified as victim in Feb. 28 crash at Hooksett tolls

HOOKSETT, NH — State police have released the name of the victim of the Feb. 28 fatal accident at the Hooksett toll plaza.

On that date at 1:55 a.m. state troopers along with the Hooksett Fire Department responded to a report of a crash on Route 93 Southbound at the Hooksett Toll Plaza. Upon arrival, they discovered that a 2017 Subaru Forester had struck one of the manned toll booths and caught fire. The driver has been identified as Jake Colbert, 32, of Manchester.

Troopers from Troop D are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The toll attendant who had been working in the tollbooth was not injured; however, he was transported to the hospital as a precaution. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Frost at 603-271-3636 or erin.frost@dos.nh.gov