Manchester man honored by Boston University

Manchester, NH—Boston University has announced that Richard (Rik) Cornell of Manchester, NH will receive the Outstanding Career in Social Work Award this fall in recognition of his 49-year career at the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester (MHCGM) and in community mental health advocacy. The Outstanding Career in Social Work Award acknowledges and honors a Boston University School of Social Work (BUSSW) graduate who, throughout their career, has consistently demonstrated exceptional contributions to the profession and the community at large.

Cornell began his career as a mental health worker at MHCGM in 1973 as an undergraduate student. He quickly moved on to roles within the agency while becoming active in the community, such as serving on the board of directors to develop Manchester’s first women’s crisis center safe home. Cornell earned his MSW from BUSSW in 1987 and after earning his LICSW, he was appointed assistant director and then director of the MHCGM-sponsored group practice Bedford Counseling Associates (BCA). Many of the individuals Cornell supervised through the years became great therapists and leaders in both our and other communities.

“It has been said that -we make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give. There is no doubt that Rik has made his life by giving and being of service to the patients and families he has worked with, the community he has brought awareness to and made a difference in, and his intentional focus on destigmatizing mental health especially in the care of children and veterans. It is only fitting that Rik is being recognized for his outstanding contributions in the field of social work as he begins his 50th year of work at The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester. We are forever grateful and proud of his remarkable career, dedication, and immeasurable contributions.” said Patricia Carty, MHCGM President and CEO.

Today, Cornell serves as MHCGM’s vice president for community relations and development, promoting mental health awareness, engaging in advocacy at both community and state levels, and leading fundraising efforts. He is often a guest speaker on understanding suicide and how to play a part in helping to stop it. He is a certified Mental Health First Aid trainer and operates a small clinical practice. Cornell says “I do this work because I once heard someone say, ‘Having a mental illness is a lonely journey, and nobody should ever have to travel that road alone.’”