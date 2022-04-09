Manchester man charged as driver in April 8 hit-and-run on the Everett Turnpike

CONCORD, NH – State Police on Friday arrested Jose Enrique Cruz Vasquez, 30, of Manchester, charging him with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and conduct after an accident for the April 8 hit-and-run accident on the Everett Turnpike that left a 59-year-old man seriously injured.

Investigators had developed information that Vasquez was the operator of the motor vehicle which struck the pedestrian, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

An arrest warrant was obtained by police and Vasquez was taken into custody at the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks without incident. He will be arraigned at the Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday, April 11, 2022.

The accident happened at 5:46 a.m. Friday in Merrimack, when the 59-year-old man got out of his car to assist another motorist who had just been in an accident. As he was walking toward the crash scene he was struck by an a vehicle that entered the grass shoulder off the right side of the roadway, then left the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim.