Manchester man charged after police investigation into 2 shooting incidents that left 1 dead, 1 injured

CONCORD, NH – A Manchester man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following an intensive multi-agency manhunt for the person responsible for a shooting in Brookline that left one man injured, as well as another shooting in Lyndeborough that resulted in the death of an 83-year-old man.

Robert Prest, 83, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting. His body was discovered Wednesday morning by police at a residence at 774 Center Road in Lyndeborough, following the shooting incident in Brookline.

According to the Attorney General’s office Robert Gagnon, 45, of Manchester, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder alleging that, “with a purpose that the crime of murder be committed and under the circumstances as he believed them to be, Gagnon shot Carlos Quintong, 44 , of Brookline, with a firearm, constituting a substantial step toward the commission of the crime.”

The investigation into Mr. Prest’s death is ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled for Nov. 25.

Authorities said they believe the shooting in Brookline was the result of a domestic violence situation and that the two shootings were connected.

According to a police narrative, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, law enforcement responded to the area of Route 13 and Townsend Hill Road in Brookline for a report of a shooting. Upon arriving officers encountered Mr. Quintong, responsive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.

After the shooting in Brookline, police allege Gagnon made his way to Lyndeborough and stole a white BMW as well as some guns.

Gagnon was arrested late in Nashua at about 12:45 p.m. without further incident.

He is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua. A date has not yet been scheduled by the court.

All parties involved in these incidents appear to have been identified and there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Several law enforcement agencies have assisted in this investigation, including the Lyndeborough, Milford, Greenfield, Peterborough, Wilton, and Nashua Police Departments, as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge and allegations against Mr. Gagnon are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.