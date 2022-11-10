Manchester man accused of cruelty to animals after injured puppy dies

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER NH – On November 9, 2022, Manchester Police responded to the Veterinary Emergency Center of Manchester at 2743 Brown Ave., for a report of an abused dog.



Arriving officers learned that a woman had brought in a 10–week–old puppy that was whining and yelping loudly and appeared to be having seizures. The investigation determined that the animal had been hit and shaken. The puppy later died from the injuries.



A warrant was issued for 49–year–old Jose DeJesus Claudio of Manchester, who was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with cruelty to animals-felony.

DeJesus Claudio is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 10, 2022, in Hillsborough Superior Court North.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.