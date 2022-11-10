Manchester man accused of cruelty to animals after injured puppy dies

Thursday, November 10, 2022 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Thursday, November 10, 2022 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

A city man was charged with animal cruelty after a puppy that was brought in for treatment died. File Photo

MANCHESTER NH – On November 9, 2022, Manchester Police responded to the Veterinary Emergency Center of Manchester at 2743 Brown Ave., for a report of an abused dog.

DeJesus Claudio/ MPD

Arriving officers learned that a woman had brought in a 10weekold puppy that was whining and yelping loudly and appeared to be having seizures. The investigation determined that the animal had been hit and shaken. The puppy later died from the injuries.

A warrant was issued for 49yearold Jose DeJesus Claudio of Manchester, who was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with cruelty to animals-felony.

DeJesus Claudio is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 10, 2022,  in Hillsborough Superior Court North.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

 

About this Author

manchester-police-department

Manchester NH Police Department

This press release was issued by Manchester, NH, Police Department.

Email

See all of this author's posts