Manchester Kings take down West/Trinity, 9-7, in softball opener

Manchester Kings Varsity Softball took the lead late and defeated West-Trinity 9-7 on Monday. The game was tied at six with Manchester Kings Varsity Softball batting in the top of the seventh when Eeman Barton doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Both offenses were strong at the plate as Manchester Kings Varsity Softball collected ten hits and West-Trinity eight in the high-scoring affair

West-Trinity took an early lead in the first inning. Riley McNamara grounded out, scoring one run.

In the top of the sixth inning, Manchester Kings Varsity Softball tied things up at six when Abigail Heath doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Emersyn Provencher pitched Manchester Kings Varsity Softball to victory. The fireballer surrendered four runs on four hits over three and a third innings, striking out three and walking one. Barton threw three and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Kiera Gilman took the loss for West-Trinity. The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out three and walking zero.

Manchester Kings Varsity Softball racked up ten hits in the game. Heath, Provencher, and Barton all managed multiple hits for Manchester Kings Varsity Softball. Heath led Manchester Kings Varsity Softball with three hits in five at bats.

West-Trinity had eight hits in the game. Emma Service, Olivia Page-Howe, and Gilman each collected multiple hits for West-Trinity.