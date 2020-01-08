Manchester in Focus: A welcoming vibe for Mayor Craig and the city’s 2020 vision

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 Keith Spiro Manchester in Focus, Opinion 0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Mayor Joyce Craig addresses the city during the Jan. 7 inauguration ceremony. Photo/Keith Spiro

MANCHESTER, NH — At a time when shrillness and discord seem to dominate politics, Manchester came together to welcome its first female mayor Joyce Craig to a second term in office yesterday.

Mayor Joyce Craig sworn in by her husband, Michael Craig, as daughters Sarah and Kathryn, hold the Bible. Photo/Keith Spiro

A Manchester native with deep family roots in service to the community, Mayor Craig told a standing-room audience at the newly renovated Rex Theater that we were all in this together as she was joined on stage by five former Manchester mayors and Congressman Chris Pappas.

Legacy: Manchester’s most recent past mayors, from left, Ted Gatsas, Frank Guinta, Bob Baines, Ray Wieczorek and Sylvio Dupuis. Photo/Keith Spiro

An incredibly diverse representation of “Hello and welcome” came  in seven additional languages, representing just a fraction of the diversity of this city. The Mayor used the phrase “from textiles to technology” to lead off the summary of accomplishments and goals for a bright future in this place that was the first to manufacture Levi’s jeans and is now embarked on a journey to manufacturing human tissue.

John Clayton, master of ceremonies, resident historian and Executive Director of the Millyard Museum. Photo/Keith Spiro

Master of Ceremonies John Clayton gave shout outs to many of the women in leadership in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Keith Spiro is a photojournalist who lives in Manchester and is principal of Keith Spiro Media.